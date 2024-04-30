Tony Khan explains the real motive behind his Harvey Weinstein-WWE comment

AEW CEO Tony Khan has finally addressed his recent jab at WWE which created a lot of buzz among veterans and pro wrestling fans.

Tony Khan recently attended the NFL Draft and joined the kickoff show for an interview. During the chat, he made some controversial comments and called WWE an evil juggernaut while claiming that All Elite Wrestling was the Pepsi of professional wrestling. Khan was called out by many wrestling legends for his shot at the Triple H-led WWE.

The AEW President also compared the Stamford-based promotion to Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer accused of harassing numerous women.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tony Khan put over AEW and said it was the best wrestling pro wrestling company in the world.

"Well, I think we got a ton of coverage for AEW. I think it is important to say that I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. I think that we have the best wrestlers, the best matches, we've been putting on the best shows. I think the best pay-per-view events this year have been AEW [Revolution & Dynasty].” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan comments on Shahid Khan's AEW cameo

AEW CEO Tony Khan was taken out by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on last week's Dynamite. Following the attack, many stars from the locker room, including Tony's dad, Shahid Khan, made their way to the ring to check on him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tony addressed his father's cameo in AEW. He said Shahid Khan's presence meant a lot to him.

"It's one of those things that's amazed my dad [Shahid Khan]. He was not a big wrestling fan coming into this, and he's become a fan of AEW, and he really enjoys watching it. He obviously was at the show last week, as everybody saw when he came out at the end of Dynamite to check on me, and I love having him at the shows. It's unfortunate that's the way he had to come out and make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite, but it meant a lot that he came out to check on me, and it's cool that fans were so happy to see him," said Tony Khan. [7:27 - 7:59]

Shahid Khan's appearance after the attack added some realism to the angle. It will be interesting to see if the renowned businessman shows up on Dynamite in the coming weeks.