Tony Khan faces big decision on WWE prospect's AEW challenge

A WWE prospect has just dropped an interesting proposition on Tony Khan regarding their potential match in AEW. They have now left the decision to him, and only time will tell what goes down.

Ad

Izzy Moreno has been opening her options in the wrestling industry. She made her debut on the independent circuit in 2023 but has yet to sign with a major promotion as she is still under 18. Recently, she got into a heated exchange with Mercedes Moné on social media, even dropping the challenge for them to face off in AEW. Moné had no interest in asking Tony Khan to make this happen.

In a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Moreno talked about her recent interaction with The CEO. She mentioned still being open to a match with her in AEW, but she left the decision to Tony Khan. Izzy then praised Mercedes and gave her credit for all she had done for women's wrestling.

Ad

Trending

"No, when she said, ‘Stay broke, she's not going to get me booked,’ I'm going to be honest, I don't need her to get me booked. I really don't. I appreciate that. I really do. I appreciate it, and if Tony Khan would like to have that match, let's do it. No, but I have, I truly, I have the utmost respect for Mercedes. Everything she's been able to do for women's wrestling as a whole is absolutely incredible. It was just an honor to be able to interact with her like that online," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Bayley reacts as Izzy Moreno is set to compete for WWE ID

Back when she was eight years old, Izzy Moreno went viral for being a Bayley fan who got into it with Sasha Banks at ringside, with The Boss leaving her crying. Fast forward to today, and Moreno has been invited by WWE ID for a match to qualify for their championship tournament in Las Vegas.

Ad

She took to X/Twitter to look back at how much time had passed since she was merely a WWE spectator, as she was now just waiting for the chance to be closer to achieving her dream and joining the company.

Bayley reacted to the post of her longtime fan and was at a loss for words for the whole situation. She, too, did not expect things to end up this way.

Ad

Expand Tweet

On April 16 in GCW, Izzy Moreno will have to get past Zara Zakher for a chance to join the tournament. It remains to be seen whether she'll get a step closer to joining WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More