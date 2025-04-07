Bayley reacts to WWE prospect who was involved in her historic match 10 years ago

A WWE prospect who was involved in Bayley's match 10 years ago recently sent out a hopeful message. The Role Model has now responded to her.
Izzy Moreno started her career with Mission Pro Wrestling in 2023 and has quickly made a name for herself on the independent scene. She is more known for being a Bayley superfan. In fact, she was in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Respect when The Role Model faced Sasha Banks in a 30-minute Iron Woman match. Sasha Banks made Izzy cry when she removed her hair bow. This moment was even mentioned on WWE TV in 2019, and this inspired Moreno to become a professional wrestler. Now, Izzy is part of the WWE ID program several years later.
Recently, the young WWE prospect took to social media to express her desire to be part of the WWE ID Championship tournament in Las Vegas. The Role Model responded to her message with the following statement:
"I feel insane."
Check out her tweet below:
Bayley will compete for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this week on RAW
On the March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez successfully. However, following the match, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan ganged up on her. Bayley then came out to even the odds.
Following this, Lyra Valkyria noted that The Role Model was the only person to beat her since she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Hence, she needed to prove that she could beat the former hugger.
Therefore, Lyra volunteered to defend her title next week on the red brand.
Lyra Valkyria has already proven herself to be a fighting champion since she has defended the title against anyone who stepped up. However, this might be her toughest challenged to date since she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship.