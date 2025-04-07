Bayley reacts to WWE prospect who was involved in her historic match 10 years ago

A WWE prospect who was involved in Bayley's match 10 years ago recently sent out a hopeful message. The Role Model has now responded to her.

Ad

Izzy Moreno started her career with Mission Pro Wrestling in 2023 and has quickly made a name for herself on the independent scene. She is more known for being a Bayley superfan. In fact, she was in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Respect when The Role Model faced Sasha Banks in a 30-minute Iron Woman match. Sasha Banks made Izzy cry when she removed her hair bow. This moment was even mentioned on WWE TV in 2019, and this inspired Moreno to become a professional wrestler. Now, Izzy is part of the WWE ID program several years later.

Ad

Trending

Recently, the young WWE prospect took to social media to express her desire to be part of the WWE ID Championship tournament in Las Vegas. The Role Model responded to her message with the following statement:

"I feel insane."

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley will compete for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this week on RAW

On the March 24, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez successfully. However, following the match, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan ganged up on her. Bayley then came out to even the odds.

Following this, Lyra Valkyria noted that The Role Model was the only person to beat her since she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Hence, she needed to prove that she could beat the former hugger.

Ad

Therefore, Lyra volunteered to defend her title next week on the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria has already proven herself to be a fighting champion since she has defended the title against anyone who stepped up. However, this might be her toughest challenged to date since she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More