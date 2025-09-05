Tony Khan finally breaks silence on Kenny Omega being stretchered out in horrifying moment on AEW Dynamite

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:20 GMT
Kenny Omega was ambushed last night [Image Credits: AEW on TV and star's X handle]

AEW star Kenny Omega was brutally attacked on the latest episode of Dynamite. He, Hangman Page, and JetSpeed failed to defeat Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks in an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team match. After the bout, The Protostar ambushed AEW World Champion Hangman Page and The Best Bout Machine.

In the final moments of the show, The Cleaner was stretchered out of the arena by the medics. Fans were left stunned as their favorite star was taken out by the reigning TNT Champion. AEW President Tony Khan also came out after Dynamite stopped airing on TV.

Tony Khan recently took to X and made a major announcement. He called Kenny Omega's incident 'barbaric' and 'unforgivable.' He also said that Don Callis and The Protostar will address the attack on the upcoming edition of Collision.

"After his amazing victory in the #AEWDynamite main event + the barbaric attack that he captained in the unforgivable aftermath, we’ll hear from the TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro with @TheDonCallis on Saturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY," he wrote.
Kenny Omega clears the air on his recent hiatus

There are several rumors about The Cleaner circulating on social media. Many claim that he has been in severe pain and was therefore written off from TV.

Kenny Omega recently took to X and explained that his recent hiatus was planned for over a year and not spontaneous, which explains that his health is probably fine.

"Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls. I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you," he wrote.

AEW has yet to give an update on The Best Bout Machine. It remains to be seen when he will return and take out The Protostar.

