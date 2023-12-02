Tony Khan finally comments on CM Punk's AEW run after his blockbuster WWE return

Tony Khan has finally spoken up about CM Punk, after his recent return to WWE. He was once asked about this, but withheld his answers to Punk-related questions due to legal issues apparently.

Following the physical scuffle backstage at All In, the Straight Edge Superstar was released from AEW. This ended his three-year stint with the promotion. Almost three months later, he made a shocking return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

In an interview with The New York Post, Tony Khan talked about the legacy CM Punk left behind in AEW. He mentioned certain milestones in the company's history that happened because Punk was a part of them. This included his first appearance at Rampage: The First Dance, his in-ring debut at All Out 2021, and his last match at All In earlier this year.

“The First Dance was an incredible moment in wrestling, and was part of a very important time in AEW. All Out 2021, along with All In, are our biggest pay-per-views of all time, and we’ve had a lot of great success as a company, as a team, and in some of the most exciting times, CM Punk has been a big part of that team.” [H/T F4WOnline]

Bryan Danielson revealed to be part of discipline committee that made decision to fire CM Punk

A recent report revealed the members of the discipline committee of AEW. They were also said to be the ones who had convened to decide the Straight Edge Superstar's future with the company.

Three people headed the committee. Fightful Select revealed that AEW General Counsel Chris Peck was included in the three-person disciplinary committee, a lawyer assumed the second position, but the third member of the committee was revealed to be Bryan Danielson.

Danielson has addressed the reports, which can be seen here.

The conversations between Tony Khan and the discipline committee have not been disclosed, but this ultimately led to a decision to release Punk.

