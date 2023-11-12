Tony Khan finally delivers! An AEW announcement finally hits the mark, as fans are thrilled

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently announced a new tournament which will kick off on November 22, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. The announcement was very well received by the fans as they gave their thoughts on Twitter.

Last night on Collision, Tony Khan announced the AEW Continental Classic, a round-robin tournament that will feature 12 top stars from the promotion. Khan announced that the former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson will be the first entrant in the tournament.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling posted the following announcement:

"Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan. The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago! The first entrant? The American Dragon @bryandanielson Watch #AEWCollision On TNT!"

Konnan shares his honest thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan's booking of ROH

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on Tony Khan's booking of Ring of Honor. The All Elite Wrestling President acquired ROH in 2022 after the company's hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ring of Honor has had some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and many more. Tony Khan, a long-time fan of the promotion, bought the company in March 2022, and is currently the president of ROH.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the current state of Ring of Honor. He bashed Khan for not valuing the promotion's product, and making no attempts to build a new fanbase:

"So, he's a Ring of Honor fan, grew up watching it, and now he bought it, dude. You know what I'm saying? So to him, it has sentimental value, and all the hardcore marks which are less than he thinks, you know, they all pop for all these great matches that he puts together for them and himself. But you've got to forget about them. You've already got them, like Disco [Inferno] says, all the time. You gotta draw new fans." [2:45 - 03:05]

Konnan questioned the logic behind acquiring a promotion, and streaming it on a service like YouTube. He stated that Khan should have rather dedicated Rampage or Collision to Ring of Honor.

"Bro, why would you buy a company to have it on YouTube?" [3:40 - 03:44]

Do you agree with Konnan? Let us know in the comments section below.

