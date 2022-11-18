Tony Khan finally discloses big reason why he couldn't stop CM Punk during his tirade at AEW All Out media scrum

Tony Khan has provided some insight as to why he never interrupted CM Punk during his infamous AEW All Out media scrum rant in September.

CM Punk made headlines following All Out for all the wrong reasons when he launched into a verbal tirade on The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana. He had won the AEW World title to close the show, but there was nary a mention of the belt during the press conference. Instead, he launched into personal attacks on his colleagues.

Things only got worse when his portion of the conference came to a close as Punk, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega allegedly engaged in a backstage altercation. The fight was somewhat confirmed when Tony Khan announced that The Elite and Punk had been stripped of their championships.

One point of criticism levied towards Tony Khan in the way he handled the situation was that Punk's entire rant went undisturbed, despite the fact that Khan sat next to him the whole time.

The AEW President had the chance to answer why that was the case during the Full Gear media call, declaring that he had no idea what was going to be said.

"He was sitting two feet away from me. I did not know what he was gonna say. I had Toni Storm, Keith and Swerve coming to talk to me so I was engaged there," Tony Khan said.

Punk has not been seen in an AEW setting since. It has even been reported that he was in negotiations with the company for a contract buy-out, but there has been little in the way of official movement in his situation.

The Elite are set to make their return at AEW Full Gear

While questions remain over what CM Punk's AEW future holds, fans now have a definitive answer as to the return of the Elite.

Omega and the Bucks had just won the trios titles at All Out when they were suspended and stripped of the belts. After weeks of uncertainty, fans finally got a teaser for their return when vignettes started airing on Dynamite.

This past week on Dynamite, the three were confirmed to be making their return to challenge Death Triangle for the belts they never lost at this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view.

What did you make of Tony Khan's handling of the media scrum? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

