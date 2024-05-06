Tony Khan should have fired 3 top stars after major incident, says ex-WWE writer

A former WWE writer has suggested that Tony Khan should have fired three top stars after an unfortunate incident took place a few weeks back. That incident garnered massive attention and was spoken about widely by a lot of mainstream news outlets.

The writer is none other than Freddie Prinze Jr. Freddie was talking about Matthew & Nicholas Jackson and Jack Perry and about their attack on Tony a few weeks back on AEW Dynamite. The attack was so bad that even Shahid Khan, Tony’s father, showed up on AEW TV for the first time ever.

The Bucks took over Dynamite last week as Tony was unable to be at the venue after the attack. Speaking about this, Freddie Prinze Jr. cast some doubts on the incident and asked why The Elite were not fired. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, he said:

“Why is Tony Khan making decisions right now? Shouldn't he be, if they're [The Elite] taking over the show, it should've been the EVPs making that match and not Tony. Or why haven't they been fired if he's okay enough to book a match? He's okay enough to go, 'Yo, you're gonna assault me in the ring, you're suspended.' Or fired or whatever it is." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Vince Russo says Tony Khan beatdown was one of the greatest

WWE veteran Vince Russo has seen a lot of things during his time in the wrestling business. He has now gone on to reveal that The Elite’s beatdown of Tony Khan was one of the greatest things he ever saw.

He was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling with Russo podcast when he said:

"Tony getting Piledriven, which was one of the greatest things I've ever seen in my entire life. Bro, when you guys look at the footage, one of The Bucks had him up for the Tombstone, whatever. Bro, look at Tony's little feet in the air, kicking back. One of the greatest things I've ever seen. Somebody commented today that I want to see AEW go out of business. First of all bro, Why? Why would I want to see AEW go out of business? I don't care enough. Second of all, the greatest content I have is Tony Khan. It is the scrums, the interviews, the hugs, bro, he gives us so much to talk. I can't imagine doing these shows without Tony Khan."

Tony definitely has gotten the whole world talking about him and AEW and the decision to take a beatdown has seemingly paid off big time.