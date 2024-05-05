Tony Khan's beatdown had one hilarious moment, says WWE veteran: "One of the greatest things I've ever seen" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about Tony Khan's beatdown a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

On the April 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, the All-Elite CEO officially reinstated Jack Perry back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, The Scapegoat quickly showed his true colors and dropped Khan with a punch to the stomach. The Young Bucks then came out to stop Perry from further attacking the All-Elite owner and seemingly help Khan get up on his feet but quickly cemented their alliance with Jack Perry and took out Khan with a brutal TK Driver.

Speaking in an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WWE head writer shared his reaction to Khan getting ambushed by The Elite on Dynamite.

"Tony Khan getting Piledriven, which was one of the greatest things I've ever seen in my entire life. Bro, when you guys look at the footage, one of The Bucks had him up for the Tombstone, whatever. Bro, look at Tony's little feet in the air, kicking back. One of the greatest things I've ever seen. Somebody commented today that I want to see AEW go out of business. First of all bro, Why? Why would I want to see AEW go out of business? I don't care enough. Second of all, the greatest content I have is Tony Khan. It is the scrums, the interviews, the hugs, bro, he gives us so much to talk. I can't imagine doing these shows without Tony Khan." [2:20 - 3:35]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell pitches an interesting angle involving Tony Khan and Shahid Khan in AEW

Tony's father Shahid Khan made his first appearance two weeks ago on Dynamite after Tony suffered a brutal attack at the hands of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager proposed an interesting storyline for AEW. Mantell stated that a new angle about Shahid Khan selling Tony Khan's AEW could be an interesting twist.

"If they have a meeting, and he [Shahid] says, 'This is it, I'm tired of this, blah blah blah, and I want you to tell whoever you need to tell that we're... I'm selling the company.' And when we find out who he's selling to, you could ride that for a couple of weeks, too. But it makes sense, right?," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:25:40 to 1:26:08]

Tony Khan has yet to make an appearance on All Elite Wrestling television ever since he got attacked by The Elite. It will be interesting to see how the story progresses once Khan returns.

