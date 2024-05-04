Shahid Khan could sell AEW against Tony Khan's wishes in a wild angle pitched by WWE legend

AEW is currently in the early stages of what could end up being their biggest storyline ever after Tony Khan was attacked by The Elite recently. There are plenty of potential twists and turns the program could take, and now a WWE legend has pitched a crazy angle to really shake things up.

Tony was attacked by Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada two weeks back, in a shocking angle that no one had expected. Dynamite ended that night with wrestlers and officials hitting the ring to tend to the ROH owner, while his father, AEW lead investor Shahid Khan, also came out for his first official appearance. Fans have discussed the angle non-stop since it went down, and now Dutch Mantell has a wild idea for the All Elite creative team.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch podcast, the former Zeb Colter gave the company some praise for pulling the controversial segment off. He then pitched an angle that would see Shahid Khan selling the company.

"I don't really find that much wrong with it [the Khan beatdown angle]. I think they did it pretty well, and let's see where they go with it. ... They followed that up, and now they can just coast a little bit, and then take it to a pay-per-view. I think you've gotta get the 'old man' in there, what's his name, Shad? Shad Khan... that's a hell of a name, isn't it? Shad Khan! [with dramatic effect] But... and you've never heard him talk, so if you brought them together, and they're talking... but you've got to watch making Tony Khan look like, just a j**k-off, saying, 'But daddy! But daddy!,'" Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:24:28 to 1:25:31]

Dutch continued with his idea for the major sale storyline.

"If they have a meeting, and he [Shahid] says, 'This is it, I'm tired of this, blah blah blah, and I want you to tell whoever you need to tell that we're... I'm selling the company.' And when we find out who he's selling to, you could ride that for a couple of weeks, too. But it makes sense, right?," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:25:40 to 1:26:08]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Khan has continued to sell the injury by wearing the neck brace. It remains to be seen what the payoff to the storyline will be, and if this will lead to Khan maintaining a presence in the AEW storylines.

Tony Khan on his father's reaction to top AEW star

Shahid Khan is the lead investor and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling. The billionaire father of Tony Khan made his official onscreen debut two weeks back after The Elite attacked his son.

Tony recently spoke with TV Insider and said his dad is a big fan of the All Elite Wrestling product. He also commented on Shahid's reaction to Will Ospreay's April 17 Dynamite win over Claudio Castagnoli.

"My dad is a big AEW fan. He watches all the time. A few weeks ago I got a text from him during Will Ospreay and Claudio [Castagnoli]. He knew them both. He hadn’t seen much of Will Ospreay. He said Ospreay was amazing. I introduced him to Will, and he is now a huge fan of him," Tony Khan said.

Tony continued and revealed several top AEW stars his father likes and of his interactions with Swerve Strickland.

