"I don’t always see eye-to-eye with Tony" - AEW personality comments on his relationship with Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has been making headlines lately, and not only for his controversial tweets and interviews. The All Elite chief was shockingly attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks last week, and wrestling veteran Don Callis has now addressed the matter.

Callis is one of the most hated villains in AEW. He has no love for The Young Bucks, but he's also been critical of Khan in the past. The heel manager has moved on from his association with The Elite and is currently shepherding The Don Callis Family.

On a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, Callis commented on The Young Bucks attacking Tony Khan on last week's AEW Dynamite. He called Matthew and Nicholas Jackson "annoying punks," but also gave them props for doing what he'd advised years ago: using their power as EVPs for their own benefit.

He further claimed that the attack on Khan was shocking, as the AEW president is the reason they all have jobs:

"So what I will say is, they have attacked Tony Khan, which to me was quite shocking. You want to talk about the golden goose; Tony’s the reason we’re all here. I don’t always see eye-to-eye with Tony, but Tony’s the man in terms of us all having a place to ply our trade."

Callis also addressed Khan's appearances throughout the NFL Draft last week, where he was seen wearing a neck brace:

"I am a big NFL Draft junkie, and I was hunkered down for four straight hours, five hours, watching the NFL Draft. I have to say, I was pretty impressed with Tony Khan showing up at that thing, neck brace on, whatever. Tony might not be seven feet tall and 400 pounds, but boy, I’ll tell you, the kid’s got a set of b*lls on him. So I got a new respect for Tony Khan, seeing him step in, doing that deal at the draft." [h/t Ringside News]

Tony Khan hints at an on-screen authority figure appearing on Dynamite

After The Young Bucks and Jack Perry assaulted Tony Khan last week, he's taking some time away to heal up. In the meantime, he's managing AEW remotely, and he's also teased the addition of a new on-site authority figure.

Speaking to TV Insider, Khan noted that many in the company have experience working remotely due to having survived the pandemic era. He claimed that the management situation will be addressed this week on Dynamite:

"We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely. As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW."

Many fans think the new official might be Kenny Omega, who is the only talent with executive status equal to The Young Bucks. Fans will have to tune into Dynamite tonight to find out more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback