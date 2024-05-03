WWE Attitude Era veteran’s stable in Tony Khan’s AEW could break up soon, says top personality

A WWE Attitude Era veteran’s stable in AEW could soon break up, according to top wrestling personality Aiden English. The faction that could split up is The Don Callis Family.

Don Callis' stable has run riot in All Elite Wrestling so far. Aiden English said that The Don Callis Family could be split up as they could be on a collision course with The Undisputed Kingdom. Will Ospreay, a member of The Don Callis Family, will take on Roderick Strong for the AEW International Title at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26, and that could be the start of the break, according to English.

While speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Aiden English alluded to that fact and said the match between Ospreay and Strong could start it all.

“Maybe that starts to split or that is the flare. They think that finally whatever that kind of faction war is just explodes them. That could be.” [1:14:34 - 1:14:46]

Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita were at odds when the former made his first appearance in AEW, and that is where the seeds of discord were planted. If the Englishman becomes the new International Champion and goes on to do big things, then anything could happen.

Disco Inferno gives honest opinion on former WWE star Don Callis’ stable

WCW veteran Disco Inferno is known to have an unapologetic opinion, and he had the same opinion when he was talking about Don Callis' stable.

The former WCW star was speaking on the K100 podcast alongside former WWE star Konnan when he gave a damning assessment of The Don Callis Family. He said:

“Don Callis’ group is kind of like stuck in the mud right now.” [18:50 to 19:00]

Given what Aiden English said and going by what Disco has said in the past, a split could be the best way forward for The Don Callis Family.

