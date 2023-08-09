Tony Khan firing WWE Hall of Famer wouldn't be a big loss for AEW, according to veteran

AEW President Tony Khan has picked up numerous WWE Hall of Famers, but if the promotion parted ways with The Icon Sting, would fans feel his absence? According to Dutch Mantell, nobody would miss Sting.

The Icon made his AEW debut during the first Winter is Coming Dynamite episode, and has since competed on occasion. While he notably wowed his peers and detractors alike for months, his last risky dive ended in failure, and The Icon even suffered an injury.

During a recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran concluded that not even The Icon would derail the promotion if he had to leave.

"Even Sting [isn't] indispensable. If you didn't see Sting forever, from here on out, nobody would miss Sting. I think seeing him is kind of a disappointment. He doesn't do anything. He misses his tables." [08:38 onward]

Cody Rhodes recently commented on the original plan of his last run in AEW, and according to The American Nightmare, he would have ultimately wrestled Sting in a heated feud.

Sting showed little-to-no regret for his botch on AEW Dynamite

Numerous fans were upset with Sting's botched dive, mainly due to his advanced age. The Icon is no longer a young man, and an injury at this stage could completely derail what's left of his career.

According to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, when he reached out to Sting after his botch, The Icon simply responded with an emoji.

"I texted him the day after, and I said, 'Are you nuts?' and he just sent me a smiley face .... I don't think Sting would have been rude and said, 'Hey, I'm going to do it anyway.' ... maybe he just said to the ref, 'Don't worry about it, I'll be okay.' That's a possibility," Apter said. [11:55 - 12:20]

It remains to be seen if Sting will still compete for the next few years, but many are hoping that his final match will be on a grand stage. Only time will tell, but it seems like The Icon has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

