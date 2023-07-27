"Are you nuts?" - Hall of Famer opens up about his conversation with Sting after botched AEW spot (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shed light on WCW legend Sting's botched spot on AEW Dynamite.

During a No Rules Tornado Tag Team match on the June 28th episode of Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin faced off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. As the match neared its climax, Darby was preparing to jump on Guevara, but Sting had other ideas.

The Icon decided to take matters into his own hands and climbed a ladder, attempting to deliver a spectacular moment for the fans. However, things didn't go as planned, and Sting ended up colliding face-first to Sammy Guevara's knee, resulting in an injury.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I texted him the day after, and I said, 'Are you nuts?' and he just sent me a smiley face .... I don't think Sting would have been rude and said, 'Hey, I'm going to do it anyway.' ... maybe he just said to the ref, 'Don't worry about it, I'll be okay.' That's a possibility," Apter said. [11:55 - 12:20]

Check out the interview below:

Jim Cornette had also questioned AEW star Sting's table spot

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette raised concerns about Sting's risky ladder jump on AEW Dynamite.

On The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned the need for Sting to attempt such dangerous spots and suggested that the AEW star should be discouraged from taking such risks to protect his well-being.

"Why do you want to – he wants to, because he wants to hang with the kids and I’m sure their enthusiasm is infectious for him, and he’s making seven figures a year – but g****mn, don’t allow him to do that! Discourage it, if not outright forbid it, what’s the use?"

After the show, Sting addressed the crowd, revealing a possible loose tooth and the need for stitches after the match.

Do you think Sting should be taking risky spots in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here