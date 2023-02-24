Tony Khan should follow Vince McMahon's example in running AEW, says WWE legend

A WWE legend believes that Tony Khan needs to change his method of managing AEW, similar to Vince McMahon.

While Tony Khan has managed to build a credible competitor to the Stamford-based promotion, criticism of his booking decisions has been on the rise lately. Several veterans in the pro-wrestling business have slammed the All Elite President for seemingly pointless storylines, which have negatively impacted ratings and viewership overall.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, WWE veteran Ric Flair was asked what he would do to manage Tony Khan's promotion if he was the owner. Here is what he had to say:

"I would continue to own the company but I would let somebody fresh book it. Because he runs it, but he is also very vested personally in that football which he takes a lot of pride in... What I am saying is that Tony has to divide his time and his passion between two things, and sometimes I think you know how Vince doesn't like to delegate authority. Well in this case he delagated a lot of authority to Hunter [Triple H] and it's working." (33:20 onwards)

Ric Flair also wants a former AEW World Champion to join WWE

Apart from his comments about Tony Khan's booking, Ric Flair also expressed an interest in seeing an All Elite star jump ship to WWE.

Kenny Omega's contract with Tony Khan's promotion reportedly ends this year. This has prompted several fans to question his future. Ric Flair has also commented on the matter on his podcast, mentioning that he would love to see Omega on Triple H's roster. However, Flair believes that Tony Khan is too attached to certain stars to let them go.

"I hope they [WWE] do. If I am Tony Khan, I have a guy in human relations, talent relations saying shut the f*ck up. You think Vince [McMahon] would tolerate it? I think Tony is becoming so enamoured with the product, like I said the other day. He is also very... personally attached to the product as he is with the football as well. He's not looking at what's going on," said Flair. [From 26:18 onwards]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Whatever happens in the future, just remember Kenny Omega and rest of The Elite's mission statement.



They built a great thing for this industry.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Cleaner.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega leave AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

