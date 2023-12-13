Tony Khan gets cagey about the idea of stripping top AEW star of his championship

Tony Khan has been called out several times for his booking of AEW, but he seems confident in the way he runs the company. However, it looks like he's balking over the idea of stripping one of the biggest names on his roster of their championship belt.

The star in question is MJF, with the championship concerned being the ROH World Tag Team Championship, which the Salt of the Earth holds along with partner Adam Cole. However, Cole has been sidelined for a while now due to his ankle injury. During the last media interaction, ROH's Final Battle Media Call, when asked whether Friedman would relinquish the championship, Khan didn't provide a definite answer while responding to the question.

“That’s definitely something to look at at some point, it’s something MJF said was important to him and Cole, was to try and maintain the belts to when Cole gets back. Obviously, it’s been a long road to recovery from a bad injury, but we’re all excited about having Adam Cole back in AEW as soon as he can come back,” he said. (H/T 411mania.com)

MJF has also been through several injuries, sustaining one to his hip and also a torn labrum. It's not a very good time for the Salt of the Earth, with him having to counter in-ring opponents as well as critics of the way his character has turned out in AEW. It remains to be seen what happens during his match with Samoa Joe at the Pay-Per-View Worlds End.

Tony Khan criticized for his AEW booking by wrestling veterans

Certain wrestling veterans have sometimes come out publicly to criticize how Tony Khan books AEW matches. Vince Russo, the purveyor of the concept of Crash TV, asked Khan to give him booking rights for matches for at least six months. Eric Bischoff has been pretty frank about his dislike for the way the matches in the Jacksonville-based company are set out. Even former wrestler Joey Janela, who was with the Jacksonville-based company, has criticized the way the matches are panning out and had some suggestions for Khan.

"That s*cks, run smaller buildings 100%, Why isn’t this in the NYC market? And run ROH like an independent promotion 3-4 shows a month, find a booker and someone to run the ship Tony doesn’t have to be there. I guarantee a huge increase in honor club subscribers and a better overall exciting product for fans. This is AEW Dark deluxe," he posted.

It remains to be seen whether Khan listens to any of the veterans and changes his methods for booking matches.

