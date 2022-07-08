Tony Khan gives major update on Kenny Omega's injury, comments on potential return

In the wake of Kenny Omega's grim perspective on his wrestling career, Tony Khan provided an update on the former AEW World Champion's recovery.

The Best Bout Machine has been battling injuries since he went on a hiatus in November last year. He was rumored to be Bryan Danielson's replacement in his match against Zack Sabre Jr., but those rumors were put to rest when Claudio Castagnoli joined AEW.

Despite undergoing rehab and a unique treatment so far, Omega is yet to make his return to wrestling.

In an interview with the New York Post, Khan shared his take on Omega's injuries:

"I’m always concerned whenever a wrestler has an injury, but in Kenny Omega’s case, he carried the load through more injuries than probably anyone I’ve seen in terms of working through a sustained period where he was limited and still having great matches in the ring, and also doing great box office for the company as a great champion." (H/T: NewYorkPost)

When further pressed about Omega's rehab, the AEW President had an optimistic response:

"I think it’s gonna go well. I think he’s gonna be OK. I don’t know when and I’m optimistic."

Given the state of things, it's unclear when or if The Best Bout Machine will be back. Fans can only hope for a speedy recovery in the meantime.

Kenny Omega's faction has kept its momentum in his absence

Despite the leader of The Elite being out of action, the stable has been on a roll.

Adam Cole has been a prominent name on the card for the last few months. Furthermore, The Young Bucks recently became the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager "All of our friends are hurt."



Except for who... Young Bucks? WHO? "All of our friends are hurt."Except for who... Young Bucks? WHO? https://t.co/ZyAq7L53IQ

While the faction members are still some of the biggest stars in the company, Kenny Omega's absence hangs heavy in the air. Only time will tell if The Cleaner returns to AEW sooner rather than later.

