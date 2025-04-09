Tony Khan gives update on Swerve Strickland's fate following AEW Dynasty upset

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 00:26 GMT
Swerve Strickland suffered a shocking loss at AEW Dynasty [photos: AEW's Official YouTube Channel and Website]

Last weekend, Swerve Strickland lost shockingly at AEW Dynasty, leaving the entire wrestling world in a frenzy. Tony Khan has spoken about the situation and what his next move will be.

Last Sunday, it seemed like Swerve was about to become the AEW World Champion. He had Jon Moxley beat in the center of the ring, and several individuals had come out and taken care of the rest of the Death Riders. But out of nowhere, the Young Bucks would be the ones to cost him a chance to regain the world title.

Tony Khan has announced that on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, Swerve Strickland will be in action against PAC of the Death Riders. This would be his chance to exact his revenge and release all his grievances in the ring. Eventually, this could lead to him addressing the situation between Mox and the Bucks.

"Tomorrow, Wed. 4/9 Baltimore, MD 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @BAST*RDPAC vs @swerveconfident 2 of AEW’s greatest stars go 1-on-1 for the first time ever in an intense battle PAC vs Swerve Strickland Wednesday Night Dynamite TBS + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW," Khan wrote.
Swerve Strickland was a man of few words following his loss

After his loss at the pay-per-view, Strickland has not been very vocal about the situation, as he has mostly responded in cryptic messages only.

He broke his silence on social media after the match by posting a picture of his gear during his entrance right before the match. The former AEW World Champion's gear at the event was inspired by DC Superhero Static.

Swerve has always been vocal about things, and there is a chance that he will call out his assailants tomorrow night on Dynamite. This could lead to a heated situation and perhaps a brawl, as he was robbed of a chance to once more become AEW World Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy
