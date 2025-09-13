Tony Khan heaps praise on WWE Hall of Famer after his shocking AEW return

Tony Khan has taken to social media to praise a certain WWE Hall of Famer, discussing their illustrious career. This comes following their return to AEW this week.

Ad

Sting has become a part of history in several major promotions, including WCW, WWE, and AEW, before his in-ring retirement in March 2024. Last night during the tapings for this week's episode of Collision, The Icon appeared as part of a commemoration for wrestling legend 'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert at the 2300 Arena.

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and replied to a post by wrestling veteran Missy Hyatt 7 years ago, as she talked about how, in 1986, Gilbert claimed that Sting would be the next big thing in wrestling. TK claimed that, true enough, the WWE Hall of Famer became one of the greatest names in wrestling history.

Ad

Trending

"Eddie Gilbert was right about @Sting!" Khan replied.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @missyhyatt Eddie Gilbert was right about @Sting!

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he'll be making more public appearances before the end of 2025

Following his in-ring retirement last year, it seems that Sting is set to retire another iconic part of himself, his face-painted look. He has announced that this will be the last year fans will see him in his iconic gear. This seems to confirm that for future appearances, it will just be him and his natural look.

Ad

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE veteran revealed that the dates he put out for his retirement tour are not finalized. He hinted at more of this being available soon.

“The dates, they can’t… they can’t tell by looking at the dates. I’ll look at the camera now. I’m looking at my agent standing behind you guys right now. But the dates that you see online are not necessarily… they’re not done. So, there’s many, many more coming.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

With roughly three and a half months to go in the year, there will surely be multiple ways for fans to catch Sting before he retires his iconic look. They should sit tight and plan accordingly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!