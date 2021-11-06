Tony khan hits back at fan for accusing him of paying journalists to compare AEW as a competitor to WWE

Tony Khan fired back at a fan for suggesting that the AEW boss was paying top journalists to glorify his company on their websites. One Twitter user replied under a tweet which reported Tony Khan's comments about AEW's backstage work during the pandemic.

The Twitter user then proceeded to accuse Tony Khan of paying these journalists to do interviews to put over AEW as competition to WWE.

"You have totally busted me Andrew09123, clearly I must have paid off Washington Post, Variety, Business Insider, + Forbes to talk about how @AEW is a great wrestling company bringing competition to the wrestling business. Or maybe they all saw what’s happening & saw a good story?"- Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan has been part of a lot of interviews lately, on the back of a great period for AEW. Engaging storylines and an influx of top class superstars in the company have helped boost AEW's stock in recent months.

Khan has been pivotal in the company's success as he played a major role in the acquisitions of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. He's also the head booker of the company and is generally appreciated by all his employees.

Tony Khan recently provided an update on AEW's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling

The debut of the Good Brothers' on AEW Dynamite marked the beginning of a working relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

While fans had high expectations, it didn't pan out that way as there wasn't much crossover. Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship while Matt Hardy, Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian made occasional appearances.

At Bound For Glory, Captain Charisma lost the title to Josh Alexander in what was the last of the crossover. Tony Khan spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Live:

"It's still open to do stuff," Tony Khan said. "I like those guys a lot and we've done a lot of great stuff. We don't have anything booked right now and that's different than how it's been for the last year or so because for most of 2021, we've had stuff on paper planned and we don't really have anything locked in right now but that's no reason that we can't come up with something. Scott and I talk pretty regularly and I've enjoyed going to Nashville and working with those guys. My post-production office is literally upstairs from where they tape." (h/t: Fightful Select)

Even if the expectations weren't met, matches like Kenny Omega vs Rich Swann and Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan were excellent affairs. If this partnership is revisited? Hopefully we get more great matches, especially involving the women in both companies.

What do you think of Tony Khan's response to a fan on Twitter? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

