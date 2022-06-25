Tony Khan hypes up former WWE Superstar's surprise replacement ahead of Forbidden Door

Tony Khan believes there will be a 'great moment' on June 26 when Bryan Danielson's replacement at Forbidden Door is revealed.

The American Dragon was scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. at the AEW and NJPW crossover event, but he was pulled from the match due to injury concerns. On Dynamite this week, Danielson announced that there would be a mystery opponent who would take his place this Sunday against the British star.

Speaking on a media call ahead of the crossover event, Tony Khan promised the fans a great moment. He discussed how Danielson's injury has been pivotal in setting up this surprise.

Here's what Khan had to say:

“It was one of those also perfect situations, because rarely do the stars align where you have a mystery opponent and a chance to build up a moment like this. It’s very fitting to go back to the United Center, where we’ve only had one show, and it was a great moment, and I know for sure we’re going to have that great moment." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tony Khan disclosed that two more former WWE stars got injured ahead of Forbidden Door

The AEW President recently appeared on the Unrestricted Podcast. He shared that his promotion had received another injury setback, with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish both being out of action.

During the podcast, Tony Khan spoke about the things both reDRagon members have done since being a part of the roster and expressed what a big loss it is for the company.

"Kyle O’Reilly, getting taken out by Sting, that’s a real life legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that. He had been on fire for the company, it’s a big deal to lose Kyle O’Reilly. With Fish and O’Reilly being out, Fish just had a great main event with Darby on Rampage, that’s another big loss for the company," said Khan.

Coming back to Forbidden Door, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Zack Sabre Jr.'s mystery opponent. Fans have theorized that it will either be Cesaro or Johnny Gargano. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

