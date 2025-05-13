Tony Khan issues statement on AEW's newly announced Chicago residency

AEW's multi-week residency in Arlington, TX, last year was a big hit, and the company is expanding its offerings with at least two more in 2025. The first of the two residencies, and the most recent to be announced, will be a six-show stay at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. All Elite President Tony Khan has now spoken about the deal.

As announced early this month, the promotion is set to hold several shows at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in August, but from July 16-31, Tony Khan & Co. will present three episodes each of Dynamite and Collision at the historic Aragon Ballroom. This stretch of shows directly follows All In Texas, which will be held on July 12.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Tony Khan hyped his company as Double or Nothing 2025 approaches:

"I’m so excited for what’s to come," Khan said. "We’ve got great fans, great support and this has been the best year of AEW television from the start of the year up until now."

He addressed the Chicago residency and touted All Elite Wrestling's deep connection with The Windy City:

"I would never try this in a city where we didn’t have the most support; that’s why Chicago is a perfect place to try this. It’ll be the first residency we’ve done in 2025, and I think it’s going to be something that we can really bring to Chicago."

AEW will celebrate a huge milestone on July 2

AEW Dynamite recently surpassed WCW Nitro in episode count, making it the longest-running primetime wrestling program in Warner/Turner broadcast history. Now, the show is set to reach another milestone on July 2 when it airs its 300th episode.

The Wednesday night show has been airing weekly since October 2, 2019. It survived the COVID-19 pandemic and a two-year downturn in business before ultimately being renewed with a lucrative television and streaming contract at the start of this year.

Now, Dynamite's 300th episode will air on July 2, just 10 days before the company's biggest event of the year, All In Texas.

"#AEWDynamite hits 300 episodes on Wednesday, July 2, and we’re celebrating with Dynamite 300 and #AEWCollision at the @ToyotaArena in Ontario, CA! Premium Seating Early Access 5/13; On Sale 5/19 Sign up to be an Insider," the company wrote on X/Twitter.

All Elite Wrestling is continuing to build momentum into the summer months. Whether it can keep the goodwill going remains to be seen.

