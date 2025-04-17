WATCH: Tony Khan seen screaming and pounding his chest in a rare appearance after AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru ends

AEW was founded by Tony Khan and a few others in 2019. Back then, people were confident that the company had the potential to be a North American wrestling juggernaut. All Elite Wrestling is now WWE's biggest competitor. Furthermore, its flagship show, Dynamite, became the longest-running primetime wrestling show on TNT/TBS this week. This record was previously held by WCW Monday Nitro, which ran for 288 episodes from 1995 to 2001.

AEW held Dynamite #289 from the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, this week. This was a special episode, and it was titled Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. The show was entertaining, as it had multiple amazing matches and captivating segments. After it went off the air, an emotional Tony Khan showed up and addressed fans in the arena. The clip was later shared by a fan on X.

The 42-year-old thanked everyone who attended the event and promised to keep entertaining them for years to come. He was also seen screaming and thumping his chest to celebrate his company's historic achievement.

"Thank you all for being here tonight, Boston! From episode two to episode 289, you've been with us from basically the very beginning. I gotta ask you, Boston, how many of you have been to AEW before tonight? Who's here tonight for the first time ever? Did you have a good time tonight? Who's coming back tomorrow? We want to see you tomorrow. We are going to have another great night tomorrow, and here is to another 289 together. Forever! Forever! Forever!" Khan said.

Eric Bischoff congratulates AEW President Tony Khan for ending WCW Monday Nitro's TNT/TBS record

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a massive critic of AEW and Tony Khan. However, on the latest edition of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, the former WCW head booker congratulated the 42-year-old for the abovementioned achievement.

"I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them, and congratulations! It does say a lot about Tony's commitment," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Back in 2020-21, the former WCW Senior Vice President made a few appearances on Dynamite. He has also worked for TNA Wrestling.

If you use the quote from the first half of the piece, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

