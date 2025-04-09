"Tony Khan don't do it," "Please, no" - Fans erupt after former WWE personality is reportedly spotted backstage during AEW Dynasty

Former WWE personality Josh Mathews was spotted backstage at the AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View on Sunday. According to the report, he was working behind the scenes at the event.

Matthews worked with WWE for 13 years as a backstage interviewer and commentator. After departing the Stamford-based company, he served as a play-by-play commentator for many years in TNA. He left the promotion in February this year.

Yesterday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Josh was working backstage on AEW Dynasty. However, the specifics of his role were not mentioned.

The fans were quick to react to this news on social media. Check out some of the reactions below:

"@TonyKhan don’t do it!" wrote this person.

Others requested the All Elite head honcho to sign the former TNA Wrestling Executive as a commentator for the Jacksonville-based company:

"He should be as a commentator, maybe for Collision," read this comment.

"Josh Matthews with Nigel would be a great announcer team," said another fan.

Mark Henry reacted to the main event of AEW Dynasty PPV

The main event of AEW Dynasty saw Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship in a singles match against Swerve Strickland with a little help from The Young Bucks. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on the segment and stated that it didn't deliver as per its potential.

"I see what you're saying, but that's not the sin. The sin is - the most important thing in pro wrestling is the championship and how it's represented, the main event being special, and your stars being allowed to be stars. Those things didn't happen last night."

With Dynasty in the history books, it remains to be seen what's next for Jon Moxley and The Death Riders in All Elite Wrestling.

