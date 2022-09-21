"Worry about the turmoil that's going on inside of AEW" - WWE legend shuts down Tony Khan's underhanded jibe at the Crown Jewel event

Tony Khan recently made a snide comment about WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia and their Crown Jewel event. In light of Khan's criticism, a WWE veteran has hit back at the AEW President.

WWE has held their Crown Jewel pay-per-view nearly every year since 2018, despite some controversy here and there. During a recent interview, Tony Khan seemingly bashed WWE's reliance on hosting pay-per-views in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T addressed Tony Khan's recent jab at WWE and the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

"Worry about yourself," he said. "Worry about your company, worry about the turmoil that's going on inside of AEW right now and try to fix that before you start thinking about what WWE is doing."

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager



Shots fired back. Tony Khan calls New York the REAL CROWN JEWEL of wrestling markets, not some BS overseas in Saudi Arabia.

Booker continued, declaring his respect for Khan, but reminding him that Saudi Arabian fans don't necessarily agree with their government.

"A lot of respect for Tony Khan," Booker clarified. We've got fans over there and I'm not going to hold those fans accountable for the way their dictators think. I'm just not going to do that." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite did quite well despite the recent controversy within the promotion.

Another WWE legend also questioned Tony Khan's previous jibe at the promotion during the All Out media scrum

CM Punk's rant and the backstage brawl that followed has largely taken away any memorable moments during and after AEW All Out. During his session with Punk, the AEW President too went on a brief expelitive-laden rant in reaction to WWE changing the date of their Clash at the Castle event to the same day as All Out.

In an episode of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on Khan's brief rant.

"Khan took it as like I've got money and the WWE went to war, I looked at it like 'You've got Sunday dude, what more do you want? And you got Sunday following into a Labor Day," Kevin Nash said. (H/T: WrestlingINC.)

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Tony Khan talks about navigating the situation between CM Punk and the EVPs



Full media scrum here!

"It's a dicey situation"
Tony Khan talks about navigating the situation between CM Punk and the EVPs

Tony Khan made it clear that he wouldn't be taking any of Triple H's war tactics lightly due to AEW being his livelihood. Despite this, could the two promotions eventually spiral into an all-out war?

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

