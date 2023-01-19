"Tony Khan is just too predictable" - Twitter unfazed by former WWE stars' heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Fans are seemingly unimpressed with how Tony Khan's booking has led to two former WWE Superstars turning heel this week on AEW Dynamite.
This week on Dynamite, Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale went toe-to-toe with each other in a singles match. While the bout looked balanced, Willow seemed to get ahead near the end of the match before Saraya appeared to interfere in the contest. The distraction proved to be enough for Storm to pick up the win.
Post-match, Saraya and Toni Storm cemented their heel turn by attacking Willow Nightingale. Despite the twist, the angle seemingly failed to impress the All Elite fans as they took to Twitter to comment on the booking.
Ruby Soho later came out to make the save, leading to Saraya and Toni Storm leaving the ring.
Saraya recently commented on the possibility of 6-time WWE women's champion debuting in AEW
AEW star Saraya also recently spoke about Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) rumored debut in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.
While Saraya is currently going through a big twist in her All Elite run, she seemingly has no idea whether a wild card in the shape of Mercedes Mone will be introduced down the line.
In an episode of DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 show, The Glampire was asked about the former WWE Superstar's potential future plans in AEW, to which she had a simple response.
"I don't know. I wish I knew that. Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I'm like, 'I have no idea' I asked Tony Khan like, 'what's the deal?' I would love to [face her] in AEW because I'm there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her," said Saraya. [H/T: Fightful]
As of now, it remains to be seen if Mercedes will appear on Tony Khan's programming someday in the future.
What do you make of Saraya and Toni Storm turning heel on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!
