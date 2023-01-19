"Tony Khan is just too predictable" - Twitter unfazed by former WWE stars' heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Fans are seemingly unimpressed with how Tony Khan's booking has led to two former WWE Superstars turning heel this week on AEW Dynamite.

This week on Dynamite, Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale went toe-to-toe with each other in a singles match. While the bout looked balanced, Willow seemed to get ahead near the end of the match before Saraya appeared to interfere in the contest. The distraction proved to be enough for Storm to pick up the win.

Post-match, Saraya and Toni Storm cemented their heel turn by attacking Willow Nightingale. Despite the twist, the angle seemingly failed to impress the All Elite fans as they took to Twitter to comment on the booking.

✮EWZine✮(The Banished have Risen! #HaloInfinite) @TheEWZine I wasn't joking when I said that Toni Storm and Saraya would turn heel weeks after her debut in the circus of blading and botching known as #aew . Tony Khan is just too predictable. BUT WAIT. Once Saraya has criticism about how he treats the division, he'll punish her. #aew dynamite I wasn't joking when I said that Toni Storm and Saraya would turn heel weeks after her debut in the circus of blading and botching known as #aew. Tony Khan is just too predictable. BUT WAIT. Once Saraya has criticism about how he treats the division, he'll punish her.#aewdynamite https://t.co/MQacPR5uB3

Cesar Soto @monkizard14 @WrestlingCovers If Saraya and Toni turn heel would be great. Whenever Saraya says this is my house it makes annoyed. Definitely heel vibes. @WrestlingCovers If Saraya and Toni turn heel would be great. Whenever Saraya says this is my house it makes annoyed. Definitely heel vibes.

Mr. Leaf Canary @CanaryLeaf



Women's Wrestling Extremists? (A jab to WWE) @WrestlingCovers As long they keep it a small group, this will be a good program. Wonder what this unit called?Women's Wrestling Extremists? (A jab to WWE) @WrestlingCovers As long they keep it a small group, this will be a good program. Wonder what this unit called?Women's Wrestling Extremists? (A jab to WWE)

SadikivsTheWorld @Angelduster44 @WrestlingCovers AEW New guys vs former wwe wrestlers @WrestlingCovers AEW New guys vs former wwe wrestlers

Sv£ @Endofhypocrites @WrestlingCovers ok this be good let see how aew handle og vs outsiders type of storyline @WrestlingCovers ok this be good let see how aew handle og vs outsiders type of storyline

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 ‍ @WrestlingCovers So turns out Shida was doing heel moves that made the faces turn heel and she's Babyface now @WrestlingCovers So turns out Shida was doing heel moves that made the faces turn heel and she's Babyface now 😵‍💫

John Chitwood @TexasOutlaw7250 @WrestlingCovers The TRUTH, if you start somewhere and stay there, you get stale! @WrestlingCovers The TRUTH, if you start somewhere and stay there, you get stale!

Tha Great22 @TGreat22 @WrestlingCovers If this the best Tony can do he needs to step down immediately this is bad tv @WrestlingCovers If this the best Tony can do he needs to step down immediately this is bad tv

Alex Anderson @AlexEdEsquire @WrestlingCovers please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match @WrestlingCovers please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match please homegrown vs former fed blood and guts match

Ruby Soho later came out to make the save, leading to Saraya and Toni Storm leaving the ring.

Saraya recently commented on the possibility of 6-time WWE women's champion debuting in AEW

AEW star Saraya also recently spoke about Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) rumored debut in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

While Saraya is currently going through a big twist in her All Elite run, she seemingly has no idea whether a wild card in the shape of Mercedes Mone will be introduced down the line.

In an episode of DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 show, The Glampire was asked about the former WWE Superstar's potential future plans in AEW, to which she had a simple response.

"I don't know. I wish I knew that. Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I'm like, 'I have no idea' I asked Tony Khan like, 'what's the deal?' I would love to [face her] in AEW because I'm there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her," said Saraya. [H/T: Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Mercedes will appear on Tony Khan's programming someday in the future.

What do you make of Saraya and Toni Storm turning heel on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

