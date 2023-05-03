Tony Khan won't like top AEW star's unexpected WWE visit, says wrestling veteran

AEW President Tony Khan might not be pleased with CM Punk's surprise appearances at the IMPACT Wrestling and WWE RAW events in Chicago, according to wrestling veteran Konnan.

Punk's appearances at the IMPACT Wrestling TV taping and WWE RAW event in Chicago have caused excitement among wrestling fans. Wrestlers from both promotions were happy to see him backstage.

Speaking on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan shed light on the matter, stating that Tony Khan may not be happy with CM Punk's actions and that Punk’s appearance is newsworthy because of the circumstances under which he left WWE.

He also acknowledged that The Voice of the Voiceless' actions were strategic and aimed at generating buzz.

“I think it is news for the fact that, number one, he left under really bad circumstances with WWE. Number two, because he is a controversial figure, and number three, he’s still under contract [with AEW]. I can’t see Tony [Khan] liking this. I can see CM Punk knowing very well what he’s doing and he’s gonna generate a buzz,” Konnan said. [H/T - EWrestlingnews]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



There's no word who Punk was there visiting, but we have heard from several WWE sources that he did briefly see Paul Levesque.



Punk also met with several other WWE talents,… Former WWE and current AEW star CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's #WWERAW taping in Chicago.There's no word who Punk was there visiting, but we have heard from several WWE sources that he did briefly see Paul Levesque.Punk also met with several other WWE talents,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Former WWE and current AEW star CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's #WWERAW taping in Chicago.There's no word who Punk was there visiting, but we have heard from several WWE sources that he did briefly see Paul Levesque.Punk also met with several other WWE talents,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lHqeQvjGID

It's also unclear whether Khan will take any action regarding the Second City Saints' appearances at other promotions. Nevertheless, it's clear that Punk's star power continues to draw attention in the wrestling world.

Wrestling veteran Konnan worried about The Elite leaving AEW over reported issues with CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Konnan is worried about The Elite's potential departure from AEW due to their reported reluctance to work with CM Punk upon his rumored return to the promotion.

During a recent episode “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan highlighted the risk of losing three of the promotion's most popular stars for the sake of one and the difficulty it would pose for owner Tony Khan to solve.

“Who knows what problems they’ve had with CM Punk that we don’t know about that they’re like ‘We can’t work with this guy’. Because CM Punk does have a history of being toxic, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega don’t... The problem is that if you let The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega go and WWE picks them up, that might be something you may not be able to come back from.”

Check out the video below:

There are issues between Punk and The Elite that the public may not know about. Nevertheless, the possibility of such a shake-up in AEW is causing a buzz among wrestling fans.

Do you think AEW can survive losing top stars like Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes