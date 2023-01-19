Tony Khan 'looking forward' to multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion's return to AEW

AEW's head of creative, Tony Khan, has a plethora of talent signed to his promotion. Due to the limited TV hours, most talents are not booked on a regular basis. Former ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions, FTR is one such team. Khan recently addressed their absence and mentioned that he is looking forward to seeing the Top Guys back in his promotion.

2022 was one of the busiest years for FTR. Although they were not prominently featured on AEW television, they continued to entertain the masses through other wrestling promotions. They have held three tag team titles from three different promotions at the same time.

The Top Guys are the reigning AAA Tag Team Champions. They dropped their IWGP Tag Team Titles to Bishamon at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Last month, they dropped their ROH tag titles in a tag team Dog Collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view against Mark and his late brother Jay Briscoe.

During his latest appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan addressed the FTR's absence from the promotion. He mentioned that he is eagerly waiting for them to make their return to the promotion. Khan also revealed that their absence was intentional as they needed to rest and recover following their highly busy 2022 schedule.

"I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what was one of the most intense years of wrestling any team's ever done... So I think, for those guys, we wanna see them back in AEW and wanna see them heal up and come back at 100 percent. We're really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they're a great team and would love to have them back," Tony Khan said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tony Khan informed the wrestling world about the passing of Jay Briscoe

Last night, the wrestling world was heartbroken after hearing the news of the passing of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. It was reported that he passed away in a car accident.

The AEW CEO was the first to report the tragic news via Twitter.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Tony Khan tweeted.

Fans and wrestlers all paid their respects to the late Jay Briscoe.

Sportskeeda mourns the passing of Jay Briscoe and we extend our deepest condolences to the Briscoe family.

