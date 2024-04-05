Tony Khan made a touching gesture after the passing of Tony Schiavone’s dog

AEW President Tony Khan made a heartfelt gesture to Tony Schiavone after the latter's dog passed away last month.

The 66-year-old signed with AEW in 2019, joining the promotion as a commentator. Since then, Schiavone has become a regular presence on AEW TV, calling the in-ring action on Dynamite and Collision.

Tony Schiavone and his family recently experienced a heartbreaking loss when their dog passed away. On the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, the All Elite announcer recounted the sympathy and support that he received from Tony Khan. Schiavone revealed that the AEW President had sent them flowers, as had Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker.

“Of course, I was gonna go to TV. Tony was so sympathetic to me. He has sent me some things here. He sent us flowers. Also had flowers sent from Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. But…and this is to everybody out there who likes to rip on Tony Khan. He is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever been around in my life. He really is," Tony Schiavone said.

Schiavone went on:

"You may say, ‘Oh, you’re s*****g up to the boss.’ If that’s what you think, go f**k yourself because I’m not. He’s genuinely one of the nicest people in the world. Now, when TV starts, his demeanor can change [laughs] on Wednesdays. But he’s genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever been around in my life, he really is. He’s so sympathetic and so nice and so caring and such a good person, and I just wanted to get that out there."

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the 66-year-old.

Tony Schiavone responded to WWE Superstar CM Punk's comments regarding AEW and Tony Khan

WWE Superstar CM Punk sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with a barrage of scathing remarks about his time in All Elite Wrestling. The Straight Edge Superstar was fired by Tony Khan after multiple instances of backstage altercations.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Punk addressed the controversies surrounding his AEW run and sharply critiqued the business acumen of the Tony Khan-led promotion. On his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone responded to the comments made by the Best in the World regarding his former workplace.

“I really don’t give a s**t about it. I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. I don’t give a s**t. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone who told me, 'Oh, he brought up your name and here’s what he said,' and I went, 'So what? So f*****g what?'" Tony Schiavone said.

All Elite Wrestling looks to move on from the CM Punk controversy as the Jacksonville-based promotion prepares to host the inaugural edition of the upcoming Dynasty Pay-Per-View.

