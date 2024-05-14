Tony Khan could make his AEW in-ring debut, says wrestling legend: "Might put him in a six-men and protect him"

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of Tony Khan making an in-ring debut in AEW. Khan has stated in the past that he has no interest in being an on-screen character in All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan was shockingly ambushed by Jack Perry after he reinstated Jungle Boy to All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks ago. Following Perry's attack, The Young Bucks made their way to the ring and continued the attack on Khan by taking him out with the brutal TK Driver. Tony Khan has not been seen on AEW TV since the controversial attack by The Elite.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about whether Tony Khan could wrestle in AEW in the future. The veteran also noted that if Khan were to debut, he could compete in a six-man tag team match.

"I hope not; I don't think so. You never know; he [Tony Khan] might have marked out and said, 'Oh, I can do this!' He's not athletic. He looks kinda clumsy. But they might put him in a six-man match and protect him where he does two or three good moves and everybody goes, 'Wow, this guy's really good!" he said. [1:40-1:59]

Disco Inferno shared his take on how he would book Tony Khan and The Elite storyline.

"If I were booking there, I would have Tony Khan go to the ring by himself and call out Jack Perry. I would do the angle that I've always tried to pitch, but we never did. If I were him [Tony Khan], I'd pull out the can and spray Jack Perry in the face, and Jack Perry would sell. The people would go crazy on that," said Inferno. [2:05-2:40]

Rocky Romero reveals how AEW star Jack Perry's NJPW debut came through

Jack Perry was suspended from All Elite Wrestling after the All In 2023 PPV event, where he got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk. Perry made his way to NJPW in January earlier this year and became one of the top heels in the promotion. The Scapegoat recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he became the newest member of The Elite.

Speaking with Fightful, AEW executive Rocky Romero revealed that it was The Young Bucks, Tony Khan, and his decision to send Jack Perry to NJPW. Romero went on to praise Jack Perry for being a great heel.

"I had conversations with Jack [Perry], the Bucks, and Tony [Khan], obviously, and [we were] kind of all in agreement that it would be the right decision for Jack to come to NJPW. I think a lot of people wanted to see where Jack was going to be and what kind of reaction he was going to get. It was a great opportunity to have Jack in Japan; he’s a phenomenal talent! Rocky Romero said.

Jack Perry and The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson) are set to face Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston) in an Anarchy of The Arena Match at the Double or Nothing PPV event later this month.

