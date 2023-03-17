Tony Khan to make a big announcement on AEW Rampage tonight, drops major hint 

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that there will be a major announcement on tonight's episode of Rampage. He has teased that there will be a dream match in the very near future.

Tonight's episode of Rampage is a special St. Patrick's Day edition. The show will air at a special start time of 11:30 PM Eastern Time right after the NCAA Basketball tournament.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that he will be present at Rampage tonight to make a major announcement. He teased that it involves a dream match for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"#AEWRampage with huge matches TONIGHT, TNT Title: @TrueWillieHobbs/@ReyFenixMx JAS/Bollywood Boyz @thetayavalkyrie debuts @Brodyxking/@GarciaWrestling + I'll have an announcement today of a long awaited dream match for Wednesday's Dynamite, which we'll profile on Rampage TONIGHT!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

TNT Title:

@TrueWillieHobbs/@ReyFenixMx

JAS/Bollywood Boyz

debuts

@Brodyxking/@GarciaWrestling

+

I'll have an announcement today of a long awaited dream match for Wednesday's Dynamite, which we'll profile on Rampage TONIGHT! #AEWRampage with huge matches TONIGHT,TNT Title:JAS/Bollywood Boyz @thetayavalkyrie debutsI'll have an announcement today of a long awaited dream match for Wednesday's Dynamite, which we'll profile on Rampage TONIGHT! #AEWRampage with huge matches TONIGHT,TNT Title:@TrueWillieHobbs/@ReyFenixMxJAS/Bollywood Boyz@thetayavalkyrie debuts@Brodyxking/@GarciaWrestling+I'll have an announcement today of a long awaited dream match for Wednesday's Dynamite, which we'll profile on Rampage TONIGHT!

Rampage will also feature the in-ring debut of former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie. The Bollywood Boyz will also be making their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion when they wrestle Jericho Appreciation Society's Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs will also put his title on the line against Death Triangle's Rey Fenix.

Tony Khan has once again signed Stu Grayson to AEW

Back in April last year, Stu Grayson had his final match for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Both he and the promotion came to a mutual agreement not to renew his contract, and thus he left the promotion once it expired.

This past week on Dynamite, Grayson made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to team up with Evil Uno and Hangman Adam Page to take on Blackpool Combat Club. Unfortunately, Grayson was unsuccessful in his return.

Despite losing the match, he seemed to have impressed Tony Khan as he offered a new contract to Grayson, and the Canadian-born wrestler accepted the offer.

"Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos! After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official: Stu Grayson is All Elite, again!" Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



After a great match last night on

Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! Welcome back to AEW, @stu_dos!After a great match last night on #AEWDynamite in his return, he's more motivated than ever, and now it's official:Stu Grayson is All Elite, again! https://t.co/7HpPbs2M9g

Evil Uno also reacted to Grayson becoming All Elite again. He mentioned that he was once again co-workers with the Canadian-born wrestler.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes