Tony Khan won't make a major move, according to expert: "It causes everybody to cry from WWE's side"

A veteran journalist claimed that AEW President Tony Khan wouldn't make a big move against WWE. The expert believes that the people from the Stamford-based promotion side might cry if Khan does so.Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer claimed Tony Khan wouldn't make a move against WWE due to negative reactions. During the Forbidden Door 2025 media scrum, Khan announced that the winners of the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal would have to reveal their decision to challenge for the world title a week in advance.Khan also said that it would not be similar to the WWE Money in the Bank cash-in because they wanted to be different, without criticizing the rival promotion. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Khan doesn't say anything bad about the Stamford-based promotion because it causes them to cry:&quot;He will not say anything bad about WWE because it causes everybody to cry from WWE's side even if it's valid. So he basically says like, 'We want our championship to have credibility and just because the other guys do it we don't need to do it.' I'm glad okay, because actually I think that's stupid too. But in modern pro wrestling the biggest thing that there is is freaking cashing that thing in, people love it.&quot;Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming AEWWWE recently announced a new premium live event named Wrestlepalooza, which will take place on September 20. It will be the same night as the AEW All Out pay-per-view.During the Forbidden Door 2025 media call, Tony Khan was asked about WWE counter-programming AEW All Out. Khan said that he is focused on his own company rather than what the competition is doing:"The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans,&quot; Tony said.It will be interesting to see how WWE's counter-programming tactics against AEW fare.