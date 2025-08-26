  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan won't make a major move, according to expert: "It causes everybody to cry from WWE's side"

Tony Khan won't make a major move, according to expert: "It causes everybody to cry from WWE's side"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 10:57 GMT
Tony Khan WWE
Triple H (L) and Tony Khan (R) (image source-WWE.com and AEW on YT)

A veteran journalist claimed that AEW President Tony Khan wouldn't make a big move against WWE. The expert believes that the people from the Stamford-based promotion side might cry if Khan does so.

Ad

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer claimed Tony Khan wouldn't make a move against WWE due to negative reactions. During the Forbidden Door 2025 media scrum, Khan announced that the winners of the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal would have to reveal their decision to challenge for the world title a week in advance.

Khan also said that it would not be similar to the WWE Money in the Bank cash-in because they wanted to be different, without criticizing the rival promotion. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Khan doesn't say anything bad about the Stamford-based promotion because it causes them to cry:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He will not say anything bad about WWE because it causes everybody to cry from WWE's side even if it's valid. So he basically says like, 'We want our championship to have credibility and just because the other guys do it we don't need to do it.' I'm glad okay, because actually I think that's stupid too. But in modern pro wrestling the biggest thing that there is is freaking cashing that thing in, people love it."
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming AEW

WWE recently announced a new premium live event named Wrestlepalooza, which will take place on September 20. It will be the same night as the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

During the Forbidden Door 2025 media call, Tony Khan was asked about WWE counter-programming AEW All Out. Khan said that he is focused on his own company rather than what the competition is doing:

Ad
“The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us, and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans," Tony said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE's counter-programming tactics against AEW fare.

Ad

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription and credit WON.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications