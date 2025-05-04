Tony Khan makes a big announcement regarding AEW star Samoa Joe

Tony Khan has announced Samoa Joe's next course of action before his bout for the AEW World Title. He will compete next week on Dynamite.

On Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14, The Samoan Submission Machine will be challenging Jon Moxley for the gold in a steel cage match. Things have been heated between the two, with Moxley and the Death Riders going as far as taking out two members of The Opps. Katsuyori Shibata was their latest victim.

Tony Khan has given Samoa Joe a chance for retribution by putting him in a match against Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite next week. Joe will look to gain all the momentum he can before he takes on Moxley.

"#AEWDynamite Detroit, MI 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max This Wednesday Night, 5/7! @SamoaJoe vs @ClaudioCSRO After the Death Riders’ attacks on @730hook+ @K_Shibata2022, The Opps aim for payback in Detroit when Joe fights vs Claudio Catagnoli on Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT!" Khan announced.

Earlier tonight on Collision, Moxley and Joe spoke up about their upcoming title bout. The Purveyor of Violence showed no fear or remorse for his recent actions. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe seemed laser-focused on reminding the champion of how big of a threat he was.

