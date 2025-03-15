Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement ahead of AEW Collision

Tony Khan made a blockbuster announcement just one day before the AEW Collision. Some will say this announcement has been long overdue.

Ad

Over the last few weeks, tensions have been flaring between Thunder Rosa and Megan Bayne. It all started when Rosa confronted Bayne a few weeks back when the latter didn't flinch. There was a lot of talk about how that segment must have come across.

Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that the two stars will face off in a match on AEW Collision.

“TOMORROW, Saturday 3/15 Las Vegas, NV 8pm ET/7pm CT, on TNT + Max Saturday Night #AEWCollision @thunderrosa22 vs @meganbayne After weeks of tension + altercations, former @AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will collide vs Megan Bayne on Saturday Night Collision, TOMORROW!” he shared.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bully Ray blasts Tony Khan and AEW for Thunder Rosa spot

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has blasted AEW and Tony Khan for planning the Thunder Rosa segment with Megan Bayne a few weeks back.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray said:

“Everything and possibly everything that could have went wrong in the ring went wrong. Whose fault is it? We don’t really know. I’ve watched it a 100 times; I can analyze their body movement, I can analyze their facials, I can analyze everything. But here’s what I’m choosing to do with that segment. I’m going to choose to throw it away. Somebody in AEW thought it was a good idea to put that on social media. That entire segment aired on social media for the world to see over and over and over again. Why would you ever put that segment up on social media? Whoever has put that video up should no longer have a job today.”

Those are some strong words by the former WWE star and some legitimate concerns. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top on Collision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback