Tony Khan makes a blockbuster announcement just ahead of AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite could be an important building block on the road to Revolution 2025, but it seems that fallout from the past week's shows may take center stage. Tony Khan has announced that Kris Statlander will face Megan Bayne on tonight's show.

Ad

Kris Statlander enjoyed a major push in 2024 and cemented herself as one of the most popular stars in AEW's women's division. However, her bid to recapture the TBS Championship failed at Worlds End, and she's been flying under the radar since then.

Last week on Dynamite, Statlander and Megan Bayne teased a confrontation during the former's entrance. After Stat's match against Penelope Ford, Bayne laid the former TBS Champion out with an F5, setting the two on a collision course.

Ad

Trending

Tony Khan is wasting no time getting this feud started. The AEW president took to X/Twitter today to announce that the two will square off tonight on Dynamite:

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"TONIGHT! Wed. 2/19 @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax Live, 8pm ET/7pm CT *tonight* Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @callmekrisstat vs @meganbayne After a pre-match altercation led to an attack after Stat’s win last Wednesday, it will be Kris Statlander vs Megan Bayne on Dynamite TONIGHT!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW's Megan Bayne is targeting both Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa

Kris Statlander was not the first woman to receive an F5 from Megan Bayne after defeating Penelope Ford. On the previous episode of Saturday Night Collision, Thunder Rosa found herself in an eerily similar situation.

Rosa defeated Ford on the February 8 edition of Collision and received an F5 from Megan Bayne right after the match. Although Bayne's attack on Statlander the next week seemed to be opportunistic, the fact that she repeated the assault with Kris Statlander caught fans off guard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bayne seems to have made it a habit to deliver an F5 to her potential rivals after their matches against Penelope Ford. However, she's only been able to get the drop on their targets due to Ford attacking them first. Whether the two are secretly working together remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback