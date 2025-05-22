Tony Khan makes bold statement before Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set to take place this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Company President Tony Khan has made a bold statement ahead of the show.

Ad

Double or Nothing is one of AEW's biggest PPVs of the year. And so, Khan has planned a stacked match card. One of the most anticipated bouts of the night will be the Anarchy in the Arena Match, which will see a lot of chaos and brutality. However, this is not the main event of the show. All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the Owen Hart Cup final featuring Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will close out the show, which raised a lot of eyebrows.

Ad

Trending

During today's media call for AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan was asked about his decision involving the main event of the PPV. Khan boldly responded that the excitement and buildup for the Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page match was worthy of a main event spot on the show. He also claimed that there were plenty of potential "main event" matches on the card.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan commented on Darby Allin's recent accomplishment

Earlier this year, Darby Allin announced that he was taking time off from AEW to climb Mount Everest. He then went on his journey and also performed a skateboard kickflip at 20,000 feet on the way. It was recently reported that the former TNT Champion had finally completed his ascent and had reached the summit where he'd planted the AEW flag. He is now on his way back down the slopes.

Ad

During the same media call, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal wrote in asking Tony Khan about his thoughts on Darby Allin's recent accomplishment. Tony stated that he was proud of what Darby managed to accomplish.

Expand Tweet

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see the 32-year-old make his return to All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see when Darby Allin finally reappears.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More