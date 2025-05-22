Tony Khan makes bold statement before Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set to take place this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Company President Tony Khan has made a bold statement ahead of the show.
Double or Nothing is one of AEW's biggest PPVs of the year. And so, Khan has planned a stacked match card. One of the most anticipated bouts of the night will be the Anarchy in the Arena Match, which will see a lot of chaos and brutality. However, this is not the main event of the show. All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the Owen Hart Cup final featuring Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will close out the show, which raised a lot of eyebrows.
During today's media call for AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan was asked about his decision involving the main event of the PPV. Khan boldly responded that the excitement and buildup for the Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page match was worthy of a main event spot on the show. He also claimed that there were plenty of potential "main event" matches on the card.
Tony Khan commented on Darby Allin's recent accomplishment
Earlier this year, Darby Allin announced that he was taking time off from AEW to climb Mount Everest. He then went on his journey and also performed a skateboard kickflip at 20,000 feet on the way. It was recently reported that the former TNT Champion had finally completed his ascent and had reached the summit where he'd planted the AEW flag. He is now on his way back down the slopes.
During the same media call, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal wrote in asking Tony Khan about his thoughts on Darby Allin's recent accomplishment. Tony stated that he was proud of what Darby managed to accomplish.
Fans will be eagerly waiting to see the 32-year-old make his return to All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see when Darby Allin finally reappears.