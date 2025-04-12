Tony Khan makes a huge announcement for AEW Collision

Tony Khan has just made a major announcement for AEW Collision tomorrow night. He has added a match to the show, and fans in attendance will get to see a major name in action.

Megan Bayne has been on a dominant run since officially signing with the Jacksonville-based company. She has taken down several former women's world champions and remains at the top of the division. The only blemish to her name was her loss at Dynasty last weekend, which saw Toni Storm steal a win via an Inside Cradle to defend her title. Incredible, Bayne had dominated the entire match until that point.

Tony Khan has announced that The Megasus will be in action tomorrow night on Collision. She looks to regain momentum following her loss at the PPV. It remains to be seen what her next course of action will be, seeing as she has been forced to take a step back from the world title picture.

"TOMORROW NIGHT, Springfield, MA, Saturday Night #AEWCollision LIVE, 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TNT + Max. Megan Bayne will be in action Tomorrow Night! @meganbayne aims to make the competition bow down on Saturday Night Collision. LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW!" Khan wrote.

Megan Bayne spoke on AEW TV for the first time this week

Earlier this week, Megan Bayne was backstage on AEW Dynamite alongside Penelope Ford as they addressed her loss at the pay-per-view. She mentioned how this was only a taste of defeat, but not enough to deter her from her path to take over the women's division.

Ford served as her mouthpiece throughout this segment, as she called out the locker room on her behalf. Suddenly, the All Elite Goddess shushed her and had a few words to say. She claimed that she'd make everyone bow down. This was the first time she had ever spoken on live TV, and she did not mince her words.

"I will make you bow down," said Bayne. [From 0:45 - 0:50]

Toni Storm's next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship will come via the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It remains to be seen which one of the eight women will go on to All In to challenge for the title.

