Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Hangman Page's future after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Tony Khan made an announcement on the future of Hangman Page after AEW Double or Nothing 2025. This will have huge ramifications for the star moving forward.

The former AEW World Champion shocked the entire world when he defeated Will Ospreay to win the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. In doing so, he earned the chance to challenge Jon Moxley for his World Championship at All In Texas.

Now, Tony Khan has announced that Hangman Page will address the fans for the first time since winning at Double or Nothing. No matter what he says, hearing Hangman's thoughts in the aftermath of the event would be huge for the audience.

Taking to X/Twitter, Tony wrote:

“TOMORROW! Wednesday, 5/28 El Paso, TX 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN, now we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!”

MJF makes fun of Hangman Page

After winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Hangman Page had an emotional moment at the media scrum, where he was seen in tears. There were a lot of emotions riding on it, and it just made it very special for him.

However, MJF did not view it the same way as the rest of the fans and decided to make fun of the Hangman. Taking to X/Twitter and talking about the incident, he wrote:

“What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!”

The two of them have a long history together, and it is clear that they don't like each other. With MJF recently joining the Hurt Syndicate to become the newest member of the faction, it is only a matter of time before he interferes in the business of Hangman Adam Page.

It will be interesting to see how their futures come head-to-head in the coming weeks and months.

