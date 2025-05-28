  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hangman Page
  • Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Hangman Page's future after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Hangman Page's future after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

By Sujay
Modified May 28, 2025 00:35 GMT
Hangman Page is an AEW star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Hangman Page is an AEW star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

Tony Khan made an announcement on the future of Hangman Page after AEW Double or Nothing 2025. This will have huge ramifications for the star moving forward.

Ad

The former AEW World Champion shocked the entire world when he defeated Will Ospreay to win the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. In doing so, he earned the chance to challenge Jon Moxley for his World Championship at All In Texas.

Now, Tony Khan has announced that Hangman Page will address the fans for the first time since winning at Double or Nothing. No matter what he says, hearing Hangman's thoughts in the aftermath of the event would be huge for the audience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to X/Twitter, Tony wrote:

“TOMORROW! Wednesday, 5/28 El Paso, TX 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN, now we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!”
Ad

MJF makes fun of Hangman Page

After winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Hangman Page had an emotional moment at the media scrum, where he was seen in tears. There were a lot of emotions riding on it, and it just made it very special for him.

However, MJF did not view it the same way as the rest of the fans and decided to make fun of the Hangman. Taking to X/Twitter and talking about the incident, he wrote:

Ad
“What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!”
Ad

The two of them have a long history together, and it is clear that they don't like each other. With MJF recently joining the Hurt Syndicate to become the newest member of the faction, it is only a matter of time before he interferes in the business of Hangman Adam Page.

It will be interesting to see how their futures come head-to-head in the coming weeks and months.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications