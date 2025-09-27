Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Jon Moxley's immediate AEW future

Tony Khan has just announced Jon Moxley's next move in AEW amidst several interesting occurrences surrounding him and his faction. It seems like fans will get to catch him in action tomorrow night on Collision.Recently, the Death Riders have arguably been the best they've been in terms of firepower. They were able to bring Daniel Garcia into the group and have also gotten PAC back from injury. The rest of the group has remained the same and have adjusted with Gabe Kidd seemingly back with NJPW until they call him back.Tony Khan has just announced that Jon Moxley will be teaming up with Garcia and Claudio Castagnoli to take on Matt Mennard and Paragon. After turning heel, Daddy Magic has been trying to get answers from Daniel Garcia, but he has only gotten a cold shoulder from him. It seems like he may look to beat some sense into him in the form of a match instead.&quot;Saturday #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT TOMORROW Daniel Garcia/@JonMoxle /@ClaudioCSRO vs @roderickstrong/@KORcombat /@theDaddyMagic After weeks of watching his longtime protege run roughshod, Daddy Magic aims to teach him a lesson when he joins Kyle/Roddy vs Death Riders TOMORROW!&quot; Khan announced.Jon Moxley is set to compete at WrestleDream next monthAs early as now, Jon Moxley has been challenged to a match on AEW WrestleDream next month in St. Louis. A few days ago, on Dynamite, Darby Allin walked up to him with a flamethrower in hand and challenged him to an &quot;I Quit&quot; match, to finally settle everything between them.Allin was looking to make up for All Out, as he only lost due to PAC's interference. Mox has responded to this challenge as AEW posted a backstage promo from him after the show. Ultimately, he agreed to this match and wanted to use this match to get rid of his enemy for good.&quot;How do I get rid of Darby Allin? I make him quit,&quot; Moxley said.Seeing how violent things got during their Coffin match last weekend, it'll be interesting to see what both men will resort to during this next one. It remains to be seen whether this will be the final chapter in this feud or not.