Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Toni Storm's immediate AEW future

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:44 GMT
Former AEW Women
Former AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Toni Storm suffered a major setback at AEW's international pay-per-view last month. Now, All Elite head honcho Tony Khan has made a major announcement regarding the Timeless One's future ahead of her upcoming title match.

Toni Storm had the tall task of defending her AEW Women's World Championship against three other opponents - Thekla, Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander - in a Four-Way bout this past month at All Out : Toronto. In spite of her experience with and prior success in multi-person title matches, The Illustrious One was unable to walk out of Ontario with her belt, as she got pinned by Born Again Kristen, who thus earned her first World Championship in the company.

This Wednesday on the Sixth Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm defeated Tay Melo in singles action. After the bout, the former WWE superstar addressed being dethroned by Stat at All Out and then challenged her to a one-on-one showdown. She later confronted Statlander after her main event mixed Texas Tornado match against The Death Riders before the two women ended up trading blows.

Ahead of their now-official Women's World Title match at WrestleDream 2025, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan has now taken to X/Twitter to reveal that Toni Storm will meet with Kris Statlander face-to-face this weekend on Saturday Night Collision.

"#[All Elite Wrestling]Collision EARLY START nationwide! 7pm ET/4pm PT This Saturday, 10/4 @callmekrisstat +Toni Storm Face-to-Face Before their first ever 1-on-1 match at #[All Elite Wrestling]WrestleDream, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander + “Timeless” Toni Storm will meet face-to-face, THIS SATURDAY!" - wrote Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Other announcements for this week's AEW Collision

The October 4 edition of AEW Collision will air from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida this Saturday. A number of matches have been announced for the upcoming show, as listed below:

  • Kevin Knight vs a member of FTR (either Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler)
  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders vs Jay Lethal, Adam Priest and Tommy Billington
  • Eddie Kingston vs Dralistico
  • Sammy Guevara and Rush vs TBD
  • Hechicero, Rocky Romero and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family vs Paragon and Orange Cassidy

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team has in store for fans enroute to WrestleDream 2025.

