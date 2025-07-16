  • home icon
Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Toni Storm after her win over Mercedes Moné at AEW All In

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 16, 2025 01:27 GMT
Toni Storm was able to beat Mercedes Moné at AEW All In [Photos: AEW's Official Website and YouTube Channel]
Toni Storm was able to beat Mercedes Moné at AEW All In [Photos: AEW's Official Website and YouTube Channel]

Tony Khan has just made an announcement about Toni Storm following her win over Mercedes Moné last weekend at AEW All In: Texas. This was regarding her immediate future.

At the pay-per-view, the Timeless One put her Women's World Championship on the line against the only woman with a run that has arguably been able to match hers. She was able to brave the odds and hand Mone her first singles loss since joining the promotion.

Tony Khan has just announced that tomorrow on Dynamite, Toni will have her "Victory Speed" after successfully defending her title against Mercedes Moné.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Chicago, IL; TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Victory Speech After her win vs TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in a bout between all-time greats, World Champion Timeless Toni Storm makes her victory speech TOMORROW!" Tony announced.
Toni Storm on her kiss with Mercedes Moné at All In

During a crucial point in her bout with Moné, Storm had her draped on the top rope. She gave her a kiss of death of sorts, before hitting her with an avalanche Storm Zero. This was enough to give her the victory.

Toni Storm addressed this moment during the All In: Texas media scrum. She hilariously revealed that she has wanted to do it for some time, and just went for it at the moment. This was a typical moment for Storm.

“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She did say one thing about me; she said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ You know what, she’s absolutely right; maybe I’m just a mark. So, I just wanted to kiss her, and I finally got to kiss her. I did not expect her to kiss me first; that was nice. But yes, I was always a big fan,” Storm said. [H/T: Ringside News]
The AEW Women's World Champion has gotten past her biggest hurdle yet. Nonetheless, time does not stop, as she may find herself with another contender soon.

Athena, who has won a world title match contract in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, could be lurking in the shadows, waiting for the perfect time to cash in. It remains to be seen who will be the one to end Toni Storm's title reign.

