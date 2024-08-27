Tony Khan makes major Bryan Danielson announcement following AEW World Championship win

Bryan Danielson is the new AEW World Champion. Amid significant rumors and speculation on his health and future, Danielson dethroned Swerve Strickland in the All In main event on Sunday. Tony Khan has just dropped breaking news on the new champion ahead of Dynamite.

The American Dragon's future as an in-ring competitor is still up in the air, despite the 26-minute victory at All In. There has been noted concern over Danielson's health and schedule, and Danielson himself reportedly turned down Khan's idea to have him win the World Championship in the past. The former WWE Champion has said this will be his last year as a full-time competitor.

Khan took to X today to announce that Danielson will be on Wednesday's Dynamite. The new World Champion will address his wrestling future, and Khan promised that this will be must-see TV:

Trending

"NEW @AEWWorld Champion @BryanDanielson will address his wrestling future after his historic win at #AEWAllInLondon live TOMORROW on TBS! I promise you won't want to miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW!," Tony Khan wrote with the graphic below.

Expand Tweet

Danielson previously commented on his future during the post-All In media scrum and said he's not sure about the future. He then teased that he would have an announcement on Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite updated the lineup for this week

All Elite Wrestling will present fallout from All In this Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois. Dynamite is set to air live from the State Farm Center, while Friday's Rampage will also be taped.

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed Ricochet's Dynamite in-ring debut for Wednesday. He will face Kyle Fletcher, who issued a challenge on the night of Ricochet's debut at All In. Below is the current lineup for Dynamite:

Fallout from All In

The road to All Out picks up

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

Bryan Danielson makes announcement about his future following World Championship win at All In

Expand Tweet

Dynamite will likely see more All Out matches finalized, past PAC vs. International Champion Will Ospreay and Kris Statlander vs. CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, September 7 from the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.