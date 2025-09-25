Tony Khan "medically suspends" major star; removes him from AEW's programming

Ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan has just announced that he will be medically suspending a major star on the roster. Following a brutal match, they will be removed temporarily from any on-screen activity. Last weekend, the promotion featured a one-hour Tailgate Brawl show immediately preceding All Out, which included several blockbuster matches. One of these saw Daniel Garcia taking on Katsuyori Shibata. In the end, it was the manner in which he won that made headlines. He hit the Japanese icon with a Piledriver, and to cap it off, connected with a brutal Curb Stomp for the win.During a livestream ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan and Renee Paquette talked about tonight's show. Khan briefly talked about Garcia's match with Shibata last weekend and revealed some information about the latter's condition. He revealed that the Opps member has not been cleared for action, so he will be medically suspended in the meantime.“Katsuyori Shibata—that piledriver, that curb stomp that Garcia used on Shibata. The AEW doctors have not cleared Katsuyori Shibata, so I’m going to have to medically suspend Shibata until he can pass these exams. It does make some changes.” [H/T RSN]It is unclear what this means for the trio, as their world trios titles may be in jeopardy if Shibata is out for an extended period.Tony Khan announced several additions to AEW DynamiteDuring the same livestream, Tony Khan announced several additions to the match card for tonight's show in Pittsburgh. This includes two major title matches.It has been revealed that there will be a men's world title open challenge, which will see 'Hangman' Adam Page put his title on the line against Pittsburgh's very own, Lee Moriarty. After the Opps are not cleared as a trio, it was instead announced that the Gates of Agony will be getting an AEW Tag Team title opportunity against Brodido.Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mina ShirakawaMen's World Championship Open Challenge: Hangman Adam Page vs Lee MoriartyWorld Tag Team Championship - Brodido (c) vs. GOAPowerhouse Hobbs vs Claudio CastagnoliConglomeration vs. Don Callis FamilyWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINK🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED Added to AEW Dynamite tonight: • Hangman Adam Page vs Lee Moriarty • AEW World Tag Team Championship - Brodido (c) vs. GOA • Powerhouse Hobbs vs Claudio Castagnoli All confirmed by Tony Khan on AEW’s live stream #AEWDynamiteThese are only some of the matches to be featured tonight, with Kris Statlander also having her first title defense, and Powerhouse Hobbs and Claudio Castagnoli clashing. Fans should be in for a treat tonight.