Tony Khan "medically suspends" major star; removes him from AEW's programming

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:21 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan has just announced that he will be medically suspending a major star on the roster. Following a brutal match, they will be removed temporarily from any on-screen activity.

Last weekend, the promotion featured a one-hour Tailgate Brawl show immediately preceding All Out, which included several blockbuster matches. One of these saw Daniel Garcia taking on Katsuyori Shibata. In the end, it was the manner in which he won that made headlines. He hit the Japanese icon with a Piledriver, and to cap it off, connected with a brutal Curb Stomp for the win.

During a livestream ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan and Renee Paquette talked about tonight's show. Khan briefly talked about Garcia's match with Shibata last weekend and revealed some information about the latter's condition. He revealed that the Opps member has not been cleared for action, so he will be medically suspended in the meantime.

“Katsuyori Shibata—that piledriver, that curb stomp that Garcia used on Shibata. The AEW doctors have not cleared Katsuyori Shibata, so I’m going to have to medically suspend Shibata until he can pass these exams. It does make some changes.” [H/T RSN]

It is unclear what this means for the trio, as their world trios titles may be in jeopardy if Shibata is out for an extended period.

Tony Khan announced several additions to AEW Dynamite

During the same livestream, Tony Khan announced several additions to the match card for tonight's show in Pittsburgh. This includes two major title matches.

It has been revealed that there will be a men's world title open challenge, which will see 'Hangman' Adam Page put his title on the line against Pittsburgh's very own, Lee Moriarty. After the Opps are not cleared as a trio, it was instead announced that the Gates of Agony will be getting an AEW Tag Team title opportunity against Brodido.

  • Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
  • Men's World Championship Open Challenge: Hangman Adam Page vs Lee Moriarty
  • World Tag Team Championship - Brodido (c) vs. GOA
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs Claudio Castagnoli
  • Conglomeration vs. Don Callis Family

These are only some of the matches to be featured tonight, with Kris Statlander also having her first title defense, and Powerhouse Hobbs and Claudio Castagnoli clashing. Fans should be in for a treat tonight.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
