Current champion suffers huge loss at AEW Tailgate Brawl

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:20 GMT
AEW Tailgate Brawl, which kicked off the in-ring action for their main pay-per-view, All Out 2025, featured a huge collision. As the dust settled, it was a current All Elite Wrestling champion who ended up in the losing column of the huge brawl.

At the show, Death Riders' newest member, Daniel Garcia, squared off against Katsuyori Shibata in a singles showdown. Moreover, Garcia walked out to a new theme song and had the powerhouse Marina Shafir in his corner at ringside.

Both wrestlers were very similar inside the squared circle, having wrestled on two occasions in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, Garcia and Shibata had one victory over each other, and this bout served as the rubber match to determine the winner of their trilogy.

The match was an exciting sight to witness, setting the tone for All Out 2025 ahead of the Zero Hour show. Both stars went back and forth against each other in a major showdown. However, as the dust settled, Daniel Garcia laid a thunderous version of his own Curb Stomp and covered the current one-third of the AEW World Trios Champion for the win.

Daniel Garcia has recently experienced a major shift in his rising career in All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT champion has often been positioned as a top future star with huge potential. Moreover, following his recent actions that shocked the fans, he might have found the path to major stardom.

On an episode of Dynamite a few weeks ago, Garcia sided with The Death Riders leader, Jon Moxley, and helped him lay a beatdown on his rival, Darby Allin. With that, Garcia became the newest member of The Death Riders. Furthermore, his first significant match as a Death Rider saw him emerge victorious, so what is next for him remains to be seen under Moxley's guidance.

