"Tony Khan messed up," "Cedes PR coming in clutch"- Fans erupt after huge revelation regarding Mercedes Moné

A huge revelation regarding Mercedes Moné has come to light. Fans have now given their thoughts on this.

Since making her All Elite Wrestling debut, Mercedes Moné has been a dominant force in the ring. Over the past year, she has won multiple titles across several promotions, including AEW. Despite being a titleholder, she was featured in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. During which she competed in a dream match against Athena in the semifinal. The CEO won the bout and then went on to win the tournament and will now challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

Trending

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Mercedes was willing to lose to Athena to build to a rematch at All In: Texas. However, this decision changed after it was decided that Storm would face Moné at the PPV since it made no sense for her to lose to Athena.

"Mercedes Moné was willing to lose to Athena to build a rematch at All In: Texas PPV. But when the Toni Storm vs Mone match was decided upon, it made no sense for her to lose that match and not win the Owen Cup."

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

After this report broke out, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the matter.

You can check some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: X]

AEW trolled Mercedes Moné after recent attack from Toni Storm

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, Mercedes Moné challenged Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship and won. Following the match, Timeless Toni interrupted The CEO on the titantron before Mina Shirakawa came out to distract her. This allowed Storm to emerge from behind the TBS Champion and hit her with a German Suplex, which sent all her titles flying.

AEW took this opportunity to take a dig at The CEO, referencing Sonic the Hedgehog:

“'Timeless' Toni Storm turned @MercedesVarnado into CEOnic the Hedgehog! 😂#AEWGrandSlamMexico."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Moné will be able to win another title at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More