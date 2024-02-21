Tony Khan missed out on booking top AEW star like Dominik Mysterio, feels WWE legend

WCW veteran Jim Cornette recently criticized Tony Khan and AEW for the way they have overlooked the booking of some of their stars. This would be in the case of how Sammy Guevara could have had the level of heat as Dominik Mysterio.

It is no secret that the Spanish God has had his fair share of issues. The most recent was him inadvertently injuring Jeff Hardy's nose during their match on AEW Rampage last week. This would not be his first time injuring a Hardy though. Among the fans, he has also not had the best reputation.

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran and his co-host talked about why AEW did not jump on the opportunity to use Sammy Guevara's heat to book him like how WWE booked Dominik Mysterio.

"Remember, it says 'Sammy of the Slappable Face.' Because they don't understand what other people see, they don't understand what normal people see, what people who are thinking logically see of them. They are wrapped up in that they think they're all superstars. (Bill) Watts sent a memo out one time, beginning 'Gentlemen, I know that all of you believe that you are superstars, and 'The People' know everything about you and everything you say and do.' But the memo was about if you're in a gimmick match, explain the f**king stipulations. If you've got a rivalry with somebody, remind the people why you're at mad at them. That type of thing logically, things that make sense. But if you're a superstar, everybody knows."

Cornette felt that Tony Khan did not take into account the perspective of the viewers, how they may not be completely updated with each star on the roster, and how he was too concerned with the numbers, unlike everyone else.

"That's what Tony (Khan), 'everybody knows what I did on Rampage and YouTube, and six months ago, this f**king 30-second clip is now gonna play into this Godd**n triple threat tag team match I've got on Rampage.' Because he's not only a mark, but he's a especially numbers oriented guy that likes a lot of statistics and information going around in his brain. And he can keep up with it, so he thinks everybody can." [11:31-12:55]

Matt Hardy posts unaired moment with Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage

A few days ago on Rampage, Matt Hardy got into it with Sammy Guevara after the latter injured his brother during their match. The Hardy Boyz then ended up flipping him off. This entire moment was cut off from the live broadcast of the show.

On Twitter, Matt posted the whole clip which showed the heated post-match moment.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if this is all a work, or if the reason the whole moment was removed from the live broadcast was due to The Hardy Boyz genuinely being upset with Guevara.

How do you feel about Sammy Guevara in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE