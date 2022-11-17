Tony Khan offers 35-year-old wrestling veteran a full-time AEW contract

AEW President Tony Khan has been actively signing independent wrestlers from various promotions. On the latest edition of Dynamite, a prominent indie wrestler made his debut to team up with Top Flight against the Trios World Champions Death Triangle.

AR Fox is known for competing in Evolve, Dragon Gate USA, and CZW. Between 2016 and 2018, he acted as Dante Fox for Lucha Underground and won the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup for PWG in 2011. He has also coached popular names like Austin Theory, Jade Cargill, Lee Johnson, and others.

Following last night's episode of Dynamite, AEW posted an exclusive Twitter video in which they announced that Tony Khan has reached out to offer a contract.

"It's unbelievable to me," said Fox. "I don't think I have the words to describe it. I grew up about 10 minutes down the road and I had my mother in the crowd here for a moment that I thought I might never reach. So yeah, I just don't know how to... I'm just waiting to be alone so I could uh, cry." (HT - Whatculture)

Tony Khan has signed many prominent names from the independent circuit to AEW

The President of All Elite Wrestling has added many names like Saraya and Renee Paquette to his company's roster.

It was recently reported that Bandido and All Elite Wrestling have reached an agreement as well. The former two-time ROH Champion made his debut last month when he faced Chris Jericho. Tony Khan appeared to greet and embrace Bandido after the match.

Bandido has history with the AEW roster and was even in the main event of All In, the independent mega-show that preceded the promotion's founding. That night, he teamed up with Rey Mysterio and Death Triangle's Rey Fenix to take on Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks.

