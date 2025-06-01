Tony Khan officially announces a huge Jon Moxley match for AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has just confirmed a blockbuster match for this week’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite involving World Champion Jon Moxley. The match is being built up as a grudge match following the happenings of last week's Dynamite.

Ad

Earlier today, Khan confirmed a match between Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe and announced it on X.

“#AEWFyterFest 8ET/7CT, TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/4! AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe. At #AEWDoN, @SussexCoChicken helped cost Death Riders the win!. On #Dynamite Mox choked Briscoe out, but Mark didn’t quit! At Fyter Fest it will be Briscoe vs Moxley WEDNESDAY!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

The match marks the continuation of the fallout from Double or Nothing, where the Death Riders suffered a huge loss in the Anarchy in the Arena match. The unexpected interference from Briscoe in that match was a significant contributing factor to the Purveyor of Violence and his group's loss.

This past week on Dynamite, Moxley teamed up with Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir and took on Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a trios match. The bout was pure chaos again, filled with outside interferences, but it was Moxley this time who had the final say after he choked out Briscoe with his bulldog choke and forced him to pass out.

Ad

Moreover, All Elite Wrestling shared a post-match video of Briscoe, who made it clear that he’s not done yet, and demanded a one-on-one match to settle the score. Khan has now given him that shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With All In: Texas on the horizon, Moxley will look to maintain momentum before he faces his old adversary, Hangman Page, for the title.

Mark Briscoe was recently threatened by another top AEW star

It has been a week since we saw the mayhem that unfolded at Double or Nothing. The PPV featured many vicious bouts, and among them was a stretcher match between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe.

Ad

Ahead of the event, Ricochet made a bold claim on X. He said that he would be sending Briscoe to the hospital and blamed the fans for his potential actions.

"Tomorrow, I have to send someone else to the nearest medical facility to get my point across. Just remember, you all caused this," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet went on to justify his claim by winning the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More