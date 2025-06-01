Tony Khan officially announces a huge Jon Moxley match for AEW Fyter Fest

Tony Khan has just confirmed a blockbuster match for this week’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite involving World Champion Jon Moxley. The match is being built up as a grudge match following the happenings of last week's Dynamite.
Earlier today, Khan confirmed a match between Jon Moxley and Mark Briscoe and announced it on X.
“#AEWFyterFest 8ET/7CT, TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/4! AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe. At #AEWDoN, @SussexCoChicken helped cost Death Riders the win!. On #Dynamite Mox choked Briscoe out, but Mark didn’t quit! At Fyter Fest it will be Briscoe vs Moxley WEDNESDAY!”
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
The match marks the continuation of the fallout from Double or Nothing, where the Death Riders suffered a huge loss in the Anarchy in the Arena match. The unexpected interference from Briscoe in that match was a significant contributing factor to the Purveyor of Violence and his group's loss.
This past week on Dynamite, Moxley teamed up with Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir and took on Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a trios match. The bout was pure chaos again, filled with outside interferences, but it was Moxley this time who had the final say after he choked out Briscoe with his bulldog choke and forced him to pass out.
Moreover, All Elite Wrestling shared a post-match video of Briscoe, who made it clear that he’s not done yet, and demanded a one-on-one match to settle the score. Khan has now given him that shot.
With All In: Texas on the horizon, Moxley will look to maintain momentum before he faces his old adversary, Hangman Page, for the title.
Mark Briscoe was recently threatened by another top AEW star
It has been a week since we saw the mayhem that unfolded at Double or Nothing. The PPV featured many vicious bouts, and among them was a stretcher match between Ricochet and Mark Briscoe.
Ahead of the event, Ricochet made a bold claim on X. He said that he would be sending Briscoe to the hospital and blamed the fans for his potential actions.
"Tomorrow, I have to send someone else to the nearest medical facility to get my point across. Just remember, you all caused this," he wrote.
Ricochet went on to justify his claim by winning the match.