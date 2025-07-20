Tony Khan officially announces major star is All Elite just before AEW Collision

Tony Khan made an announcement regarding one of his newest signings ahead of tonight's AEW Collision. He revealed that the star is now officially All Elite. Thekla made her AEW debut in late May during the Dynamite after Double or Nothing, attacking Jamie Hayter. Since then, she has been on a roll, taking on several major stars on the roster. Just last weekend, she was part of the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, delivering an impressive performance that night.Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that after a 45-day probation period, the Toxic Spider is now All Elite. She was put on one following the chaotic end to her time in Stardom, which included her attacking the promotion's president, Taro Okada.See his post, and the All Elite graphic below:&quot;Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision, I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today. @toxic_thekla is All Elite!&quot; Khan wrote.Thekla is seemingly in a new stable in AEWA few days ago on Dynamite, Thekla was part of a four-way match featuring Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata, with $100,000 at stake. During the match, chaos erupted as Willow and Statlander started brawling, leading them to fight up the entrance ramp. Aminata and the Toxic Spider were left in the ring. Suddenly, Julia Hart and Skye Blue appeared, with Hart spraying Aminata with black mist. This distraction helped Thekla secure the victory.This was the sign of the arrival of a new trio in the women's division, and one that could potentially take over.Thekla has been on an impressive run lately, and this seems to be only the beginning. Now being in a stable, there is no telling what height she could reach.