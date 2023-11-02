Tony Khan officially signs the brother of current WWE Superstar to AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan has just officially signed the brother of one of the up-and-coming WWE Superstars to All Elite Wrestling. The man in question is La Facción Ingobernable's Dralistico.

His real-life brothers have also been signed to major promotions. These are Dragon Lee, who has just been promoted to WWE's main roster, and Rush, who also recently signed a contract with AEW earlier this year.

Many noticed that the luchador was added officially to AEW's roster. This led to speculation that he was already offered a contract by Tony Khan.

On Twitter, Dralistico posted a video of his contract signing. A seen, Khan himself was present, and the two shared an embrace after it was made official. He thanked the CEO for the opportunity and said that it was time for LFI to take over.

This comes at a perfect time after LFI made their return at Collision, helping FTR put away The House of Black and the Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill. This may be their first big storyline after their return, which has been teased for weeks.

